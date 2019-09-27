 Smartphone shipments facing worst drop in history - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Smartphone shipments facing worst drop in history

27 SEP 2019

Gartner predicted worldwide smartphone shipments would decline by the largest margin in the market’s history in 2019, prior to a rebound in 2020 fuelled by the commercial implementation of 5G.

The research company expects shipments to drop 3.2 per cent in 2019 after the market reached “a tipping point” with over 5 billion mobile phones used around the world.

Ranjit Atwal, senior research director at Gartner, explained this is due to consumers holding onto their phones longer, “given the limited attraction of new technology”.

5G impact
Gartner added 5G launches will boost smartphone sales and fuel growth of 2.9 per cent in 2020, as operators look to woo subscribers by highlighting the faster speeds, improved network availability and enhanced security the technology offers.

“As soon as providers better align their early performance claims for 5G with concrete plans, we expect to see 5G phones account for more than half of phone sales in 2023”, Atwal said.

The analyst company also predicted the share of 5G-capable phones to increase from 10 per cent in 2020 to 56 per cent by 2023, despite expecting less than half of global operators to have launched commercial 5G networks by then.

Overall, it expects shipments of all 5G-capable devices (including IoT products) to grow from 2.5 million units in 2020 to 48.6 million by 2023, and continue upward to 324.1 million units in 2028, or 2.1 per cent of the overall device market.

Gartner also predicted PC shipments will decline 1.5 percent to 255.7 million units this year, with shipments of consumer desktops set to drop 9.8 per cent year-on-year.

Atwal said the consumer PC market is challenged by demand for high-value products for specific tasks, such as gaming. Other factors include uncertainty over potential tariffs and Brexit.

Gartner stated global shipments of all devices (PCs, tablets and mobile phones) to decline 3.7 per cent in 2019.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Mobile devices lead the way in global video views

Xiaomi hints at Alpha screen innovations

Google sets date for Pixel launch
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association