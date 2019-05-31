 Smartphone market set for continued sluggishness - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360: SECURITY FOR 5G
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Smartphone market set for continued sluggishness

31 MAY 2019

IDC forecast shipment declines of 1.9 per cent for the global smartphone market in 2019, marking the third consecutive year of drops, although things will look brighter in the second half of the year.

It expects 1.38 million units to be shipped, with the first half of the year down 5.5 per cent. In the following six months, growth of 1.4 per cent will be driven by a 5G acceleration, a growing selection of lower-priced premium handsets and an ongoing uplift from markets including India.

While developing markets “still have a lot of upsides”, IDC noted some momentum has been lost as the transition to smartphones from feature phones has started to slow. In all markets, pricing remains a critical decision factor, which is creating new opportunities at mid-tier price points.

But the most significant, and uncertain, factor is how the US-China trade dispute will play out.

It tipped China to experience continued weakness in 2019 before flattening out early in 2020 and retuning to growth in the second half of the year, as heavy 5G marketing begins.

IDC expects 5G devices to represent around 0.5 per cent of total shipments this year, but this will grow to 26.3 per cent in 2023, driven by a quick ramp across all markets.

Sangeetika Srivastava, senior research analyst, said: “Amid all these design and 5G developments, the challenge remains that consumer demands around smartphone functionality continue to expand while their tolerance for higher-priced products continues to drop.”

“With 5G on the horizon as well as some interesting new form factors, it will be critical for vendors to continue to bring affordable products to market to reinvigorate the market’s growth.”

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Xiaomi hits back at analyst smartphone numbers

Huawei closes-in on Samsung in EMEA

Smart integration to fuel wearables shipments growth
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Mobile 360 Security for 5G: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association