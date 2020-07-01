 Smart glasses maker North snapped up by Google - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Smart glasses maker North snapped up by Google

01 JUL 2020

Google acquired AR glasses manufacturer North, stating the move would deliver a boost to a broader ambient computing play.

In a blog, Google SVP for devices and services Rick Osterloh said North would bolster its “efforts to build helpful devices and services”, as part of a vision “where all your devices just work together and technology fades into the background”.

North was founded as Thalmic Labs in 2012: it will join Google’s team based in Kitchener-Waterloo, Canada.

The company initially began work with a gesture input device capable of controlling drones, remote control cars and laptops. It then shifted focus to smart glasses with its Focals line.

In their own blog, North co-founders Stephen Lake, Matthew Bailey, and Aaron Grant said aligning with Google “would significantly advance our shared vision”. However, the move spells the end to backing for its first wearable, Focals 1.0 and plans for a successor.

Earlier this month, Facebook lined up buys of Ready at Dawn Studios and Mapillary to bolster its AR and VR capabilities.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Facebook buys maps company in AR/VR play

Google seeks EC approval for Fitbit purchase

Google countersues speaker maker Sonos
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Mobile Mix: Robots take on Covid-19

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association