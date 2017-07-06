English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeDevicesNews

SK Telecom unveils handset trackers

06 JUL 2017

South Korea’s largest mobile operator SK Telecom released two smart trackers which sound an alarm when users move 20 metres to 30 metres away from their smartphones.

The trackers monitor the location of smartphones via Bluetooth. A smaller version, which features a replaceable battery, sets off alarms on both the smartphone and the tracker and is priced KRW29,900 ($26).

A larger model only sounds an alarm on the handset when the owner moves out of range. It lasts about a year and is priced KRW14,900.

According to data from Green Consumer Network, 1.14 million smartphones were lost in South Korea annually over the past five years, with only 3.3 per cent recovered, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT unveils first of 50 IoT devices planned for 2017

SK Telecom faces additional fines over subsidies

Samsung and LG set for tri-band LTE smartphone battle
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association