HomeDevicesNews

Sirin picks Foxconn as blockchain smartphone partner

05 APR 2018

Smartphone maker Sirin Labs will work with Foxconn (FIH Mobile) to manufacture what has been described as “the world’s first blockchain-based smartphone”.

Sirin, which previously created the Solarin secure smartphone, said it conducted the fourth largest crowdsale in history, raising $157.8 million to create its Finney family of products, including smartphone and all-in-one PC. Finney devices are embedded with a “state of the art, ultra-secure cold storage crypto wallet”, the company said.

This technology will enable seamless and automatic token conversion for use in different decentralised applications “without the hassle of obtaining the different tokens through an exchange, thus solving the complicated user experience”.

The new agreement will see FIH Mobile lead the original design and manufacturing of the phone, wth Sirin leading the development of the cold storage wallet hardware, and its Sirin OS.

Sirin set a target price of $999 for the Finney smartphone. Other features will include 5.5-inch screen, 12MP main and 13MP selfie cameras, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Devices

Tags

