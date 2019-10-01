SIM card shipments set to decline further - Mobile World Live

Increased prices of mobile phones will contribute to the further decline of SIM card shipments, more so than eSIM adoption, according to ABI Research.

Phil Sealy, research director at ABI Research, said: “The greater threat for the removable SIM card form factor in the shorter term is being presented by the handsets market. Mobile devices are becoming increasingly more expensive, some of which are now above the $1,000 mark.

“As a result, consumers are looking to spread the cost of a device over a longer period. MNOs have also taken note and are beginning to lengthen subscription contracts from the traditional 18 and 24-month period, to 36 and 48 months. The increase in device life and contract lengths will reduce replacement rates and thus SIM card demand”.

SIM card shipments dipped for the first time in five years in 2018 when 5.53 billion SIMs were shipped. ABI predicts the SIM card market will contract from 5.2 billion this year to five billion in 2024.

This year and 2018 saw many challenges for the SIM market in the APAC region. In China, roaming fees were relaxed which was the primary drive behind multiple SIM ownership. In Indonesia, ID card registration regulations were enforced. SIM card adoption dropped in India due to operators consolidating and ending 4G promotions.

SIM card replacement rates will also be hit by the increased demand of eSIMs for hybrid smartphones such as the iPhone XR, XS, 11 and Google Pixel range. Continued growth is expected in M2M and IoT due to increasing eSIM integrations into automobiles.

But Sealy said any eSIM impact on the market in the shorter term will be minimal. “The eSIM should be considered a longer-term market concern, with a reduction in SIM replacement rates driven more in the near term by increasing smartphone prices.”