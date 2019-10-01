 SIM card shipments set to decline further - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

SIM card shipments set to decline further

01 OCT 2019

Increased prices of mobile phones will contribute to the further decline of SIM card shipments, more so than eSIM adoption, according to ABI Research.

Phil Sealy, research director at ABI Research, said: “The greater threat for the removable SIM card form factor in the shorter term is being presented by the handsets market. Mobile devices are becoming increasingly more expensive, some of which are now above the $1,000 mark.

“As a result, consumers are looking to spread the cost of a device over a longer period. MNOs have also taken note and are beginning to lengthen subscription contracts from the traditional 18 and 24-month period, to 36 and 48 months. The increase in device life and contract lengths will reduce replacement rates and thus SIM card demand”.

SIM card shipments dipped for the first time in five years in 2018 when 5.53 billion SIMs were shipped. ABI predicts the SIM card market will contract from 5.2 billion this year to five billion in 2024.

This year and 2018 saw many challenges for the SIM market in the APAC region. In China, roaming fees were relaxed which was the primary drive behind multiple SIM ownership. In Indonesia, ID card registration regulations were enforced. SIM card adoption dropped in India due to operators consolidating and ending 4G promotions.

SIM card replacement rates will also be hit by the increased demand of eSIMs for hybrid smartphones such as the iPhone XR, XS, 11 and Google Pixel range. Continued growth is expected in M2M and IoT due to increasing eSIM integrations into automobiles.

But Sealy said any eSIM impact on the market in the shorter term will be minimal. “The eSIM should be considered a longer-term market concern, with a reduction in SIM replacement rates driven more in the near term by increasing smartphone prices.”

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Apple suffers smartwatch decline

Dedicated operating systems boosting wearables

Apple tipped for post-smartphone struggles
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association