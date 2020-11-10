Shenzhen investors tipped to buy Honor unit for $15B - Mobile World Live

Huawei closed in on a deal to sell the assets related to its youth-focused device range Honor to a group led by handset distributor Digital China and the Shenzhen government for CNY100 billion ($15.1 billion), Reuters reported,

The deal, which could be announced by Sunday, reportedly will cover the Honor brand, R&D capabilities and supply chain management.

Digital China, a distributor of Honor devices, would take nearly a 15 per cent stake following the sale, with at least three investment companies backed by the Shenzhen government each owning a 10 per cent to 15 per cent interest, Reuters said.

Huawei declined to comment on the report.

The news agency in mid-October reported the Chinese mobile giant opened talks with several companies about offloading the Honor assets.

The sale reportedly is an attempt to refocus its smartphone business on higher-end models currently supplied under its core Huawei brand. While the new Chinese owners would not be subject to a ban imposed on Huawei by the US on sourcing some components, they would likely still be caught-up in the ongoing technology trade war.

Faced with new US trade sanctions, Huawei’s global smartphone shipments in Q3 declined 23 per cent year-on-year to 51.7 million, with Honor models accounting for about a quarter of the total, data from Canalys showed.