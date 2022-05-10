Sharp adds fresh flagship, mid-tier Aquos models

Sharp lined up Japanese operators NTT Docomo and SoftBank Corp as customers for Aquos R7, the latest smartphone in a range of devices launched in 2018, alongside unveiling the second model in a lower-tier 5G series.

The Japanese operators are scheduled to launch Sharp’s Aquos R7 after July. The model sports Leica camera technology and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform.

Sharp highlighted improvements to the 1-inch image sensor compared with the Aquos R6 launched in 2021, stating the latest module collects 1.8-times more light and doubles the speed of autofocus.

The main camera is a 47MP unit with an f1.9 aperture. Sharp also noted improvements in the speed with which embedded AI detects the subject of photographs.

Sharp’s Aquos R7 features a 6.6-inch WUXGA+ OLED display with refresh rate of up to 240Hz, which the vendor noted offers benefits for viewing video content.

Qualcomm’s 5G platform means Aquos R7 works across mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies, a combination Sharp stated enables data rates of 4.9Gb/s in the downlink and 1.1Gb/s up.

The Aquos R7 features a 5000mAh battery compatible with wireless charging.

NTT Docomo is also in line to launch Sharp’s Aquos wish2 model (pictured, right), which is scheduled to go on sale from end-June.

The Aquos wish2’s body is made from 35 per cent recycled plastic. It runs the Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform, and offers a 13MP main camera unit with an f2 aperture and an 8MP selfie unit.

Aquos wish2 features a 3730mAh battery and, like Sharp’s flagship model, runs Android 12.