 Second-hand smartphone market grows
HomeDevicesNews

Second-hand smartphone market grows

21 APR 2022

Counterpoint Research stated global second-hand smartphone shipments grew 15 per cent year-on-year in 2021, reversing a Covid-19 (coronavirus)-fuelled slowdown in 2020 as consumers sought cheaper and more sustainable options.

Growth in 2021 was driven in part by the high cost of flagship smartphones, which pushed customers towards buying refurbished models of popular brands including Apple and Samsung.

Counterpoint Research also noted greater customer awareness about refurbished devices, certified pre-owned alternatives, quality checks and warranty options as a driver.

Apple maintained its lead in the secondary smartphone market but Samsung gained ground, the company reported.

ASPs increased marginally as 4G devices retained value.

Counterpoint Research senior analyst Glen Cardoza noted trade-ins were the fastest-growing source for pre-owned smartphones, growing more than 10 per cent. He noted increases in shipments of refurbished devices in China, India, Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa.

“These markets will grow more as they have many unorganized businesses and a large rural demographic yet to be captured.”

Counterpoint Research noted shipments of new smartphones grew 4.5 per cent globally during 2021.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

