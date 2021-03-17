Samsung warns of Q2 impact from chip shortage - Mobile World Live

Samsung reportedly warned it faces serious supply issues which would impact Q2 results and joined a chorus of tech companies expressing concern about a global chip shortage.
Speaking at the company’s AGM today (17 March), co-CEO and head of Mobile Koh Dong-jin said Samsung continues to address a serious supply-demand imbalance, Reuters reported.
Bloomberg noted Koh as stating Samsung is working with suppliers to minimise the impact of a chip shortage.
The news outlet added Samsung is considering delaying the launch of its latest Galaxy Note, a device the vendor was previously reported to be considering axing.
Last week, Reuters reported Samsung was one of several device makers impacted by a shortage of chips from Qualcomm, which was struggling to keep up with demand.
Qualcomm expects demand for its products to remain high due to US sanctions on Huawei.