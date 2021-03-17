 Samsung warns of Q2 impact from chip shortage - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung warns of Q2 impact from chip shortage

17 MAR 2021

Samsung reportedly warned it faces serious supply issues which would impact Q2 results and joined a chorus of tech companies expressing concern about a global chip shortage.

Speaking at the company’s AGM today (17 March), co-CEO and head of Mobile Koh Dong-jin said Samsung continues to address a serious supply-demand imbalance, Reuters reported.

Bloomberg noted Koh as stating Samsung is working with suppliers to minimise the impact of a chip shortage.

The news outlet added Samsung is considering delaying the launch of its latest Galaxy Note, a device the vendor was previously reported to be considering axing.

Last week, Reuters reported Samsung was one of several device makers impacted by a shortage of chips from Qualcomm, which was struggling to keep up with demand.

Qualcomm expects demand for its products to remain high due to US sanctions on Huawei.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

