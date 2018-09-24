Samsung vies for triple crown with Galaxy A7

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy A7 smartphone, which sees it joining the triple camera set.

The three cameras are 24MP main, 5MP depth and 8MP wide angle (120-degrees). The first two in combination can be used to create images with bokeh effects, while the third offers “the same viewing angle as the human eye”.

Galaxy A7 also features an intelligent scene optimiser, detecting images across 19 categories and selecting the most appropriate colour, contrast and brightness settings.

With dual cameras the norm for high-end smartphones, so far triple cameras are still something of a novelty: while Huawei led the way with its P20 Pro, other top-tier vendors have not so far followed suit. But there have been suggestions LG Electronics is set to launch a three-camera device soon, while HMD Global is apparently working on a five-camera smartphone.

Aside from the camera, Galaxy A7 sports a fairly standard feature set. It comes with a 6-inch, full HD, screen and Dolby Atmos immersive audio technology.

Powered by a 2.2GHz octacore processor, it has either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, depending on markets. Also on-board is a 24MP front camera and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Galaxy A7 will be available in “select” European and Asian markets soon, with additional markets to be announced in the near future.