English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung vies for triple crown with Galaxy A7

24 SEP 2018

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy A7 smartphone, which sees it joining the triple camera set.

The three cameras are 24MP main, 5MP depth and 8MP wide angle (120-degrees). The first two in combination can be used to create images with bokeh effects, while the third offers “the same viewing angle as the human eye”.

Galaxy A7 also features an intelligent scene optimiser, detecting images across 19 categories and selecting the most appropriate colour, contrast and brightness settings.

With dual cameras the norm for high-end smartphones, so far triple cameras are still something of a novelty: while Huawei led the way with its P20 Pro, other top-tier vendors have not so far followed suit. But there have been suggestions LG Electronics is set to launch a three-camera device soon, while HMD Global is apparently working on a five-camera smartphone.

Aside from the camera, Galaxy A7 sports a fairly standard feature set. It comes with a 6-inch, full HD, screen and Dolby Atmos immersive audio technology.

Powered by a 2.2GHz octacore processor, it has either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, depending on markets. Also on-board is a 24MP front camera and side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Galaxy A7 will be available in “select” European and Asian markets soon, with additional markets to be announced in the near future.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Samsung teases 11 Oct Galaxy event

Smartwatch shipments to top 100M in 2023

Samsung confirms foldable device plans
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association