HomeDevicesNews

Samsung unveils latest Galaxy A smartphones

02 MAY 2018

Samsung added two new devices to its Galaxy A line, called Galaxy A6, which it said “combine everyday convenience and stylish design with an advanced camera”.

The devices include Infinity Display screens, which the vendor describes as a “signature” feature. Other technologies making their way across from Samsung’s flagship smartphones include face recognition and fingerprint scanning.

Galaxy A6, the smaller of the two, comes with a 5.6-inch HD (720 pixel) screen and 16MP front and rear cameras. The larger Galaxy A6+ (pictured) offers a 6.0-inch full HD (1080 pixel) screen, with dual rear (16MP and 5MP), and 24MP front cameras.

The Android 8.0-powered devices are set to be available in several versions, with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and 32GB or 64GB of storage (with expansion slot), depending on market. Galaxy A6 is powered by a 1.6GHz octacore chip, while Galaxy A6+ has a 1.8GHz octacore processor.

Other features include Dolby Atmos optimised audio and support for Samsung’s Bixby-branded services. Samsung Pay is also on board.

The smartphones are available in four colours: black, gold, blue and lavender.

Availability is scheduled to start imminently in select European, Asian and Latin American markets, before rolling out to additional markets across South Korea, Africa and China.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Galaxy S9 shipments hit 8M in first month

Xiaomi tightens grip on India smartphone market

Samsung takes the smart out of smartphone
