Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - Mobile World Live

Samsung sought to broaden the appeal of its Galaxy Tab S6 range, expanding the line-up with a pared down version.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite differs from the Galaxy Tab S6 5G and Galaxy Tab S6 through display quality, 5G compatibility, number of speakers and internal specifications.

In a statement, the South Korean manufacturer highlighted the tablet’s lightweight S Pen stylus as a key feature. Weighing 7.03grams with a 0.7mm tip, Samsung claimed the stylus can be used to deliver “greater precision” when writing or drawing. It attaches to the side of the tablet via magnets and is battery-free.

Handwritten notes can be converted into typed text and exported into the following formats: PDF, JPEG, text file and Microsoft Word document.

The tablet’s display measures at 10.4-inches featuring narrow bezels and dual speakers. It offers 4GB of memory with 64GB or 128GB storage, features a 7040mAh battery, and runs two unspecified quad core chipsets (2.3GHz and 1.7GHz).

Other features include: 5MP front and 8MP rear cameras, microSD expansion up to 1TB and Android 10.

In the UK a 64GB Wi-Fi version will be available for £349, while a 4G compatible option will retail for £399.

It will be available in blue and grey from 30 April. A pink iteration and 128GB memory option will be made available in other markets.