 Samsung unveils compact wearable chip - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung unveils compact wearable chip

10 AUG 2021

Samsung Electronics detailed its latest processor, designed to deliver more responsive wearable UIs while providing high-quality LTE connectivity, which will be used in its next smartwatch.

The Exynos W920 integrates an LTE modem with an advanced 5nm process node, the company noted.

It features two cores and a GPU based on Arm technologies, which Samsung claimed increases CPU performance by around 20 per cent and graphics by 10 per cent compared with its predecessor.

Samsung added it is the smallest design available for a chip incorporating its various features: “the processor’s compact size allows smartwatches to house larger batteries or don sleeker designs”.

The processor is also compatible with a new unified wearable platform being developed alongside Google. It will debut in Samsung’s upcoming watches.

Samsung VP of marketing for its LSI division Harry Cho stated the chip would enable wearables to “run applications with visually appealing UIs and more responsive user experiences while keeping you connected on the go with fast LTE”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm lures partners for wearables push

Thai wearable shipments fly

Wearable sales top 500M in 2020
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association