Samsung unveils biggest screen A-series smartphone - Mobile World Live

 Samsung unveils biggest screen A-series smartphone
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung unveils biggest screen A-series smartphone

26 MAR 2019

Samsung unveiled another addition to its A-series smartphone line, with the new A70 offering the largest screen in the portfolio to date.

It has a 6.7-inch full HD “Infinity-U” screen, featuring a small notch for the 32MP front-facing camera. The main rear camera also has a 32MP resolution, joined by 8MP wide angle and 5MP depth lenses, coupled with Scene Optimiser software which can automatically recognise and enhance up to 20 scenes.

The device has a 4500mAh battery with fast charging support.

Galaxy A70 is powered by an octacore processor, with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage (and expansion slot).

Colour variants are blue, black, coral or white.

Last month, while attention was being grabbed by Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series and Galaxy Fold smartphones, the South Korean vendor also announced two other updated A-series devices: A30 and A50.

Both include 6.4-inch full HD Infinity-U screens, with 25MP (A50) or 16MP (A30) front cameras. A50 has a triple main camera set-up (25MP, with 5MP and 8MP secondary lenses), while A30 is dual camera (16MP and 5MP).



Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

