 Samsung unleashes latest mobile processor
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung unleashes latest mobile processor

18 JAN 2022

Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest flagship mobile processor for smartphones, featuring its new Xclipse GPU built with AMD’s graphics technology and running on Arm-based CPU cores.

The Exynos 2200 is already in mass production. In a statement, Samsung highlighted the processor’s credentials for mobile gaming alongside social media and other image-intensive services.

With AMD’s high-performance RDNA 2 architecture, the Xclipse GPU supports features including hardware-accelerated ray tracing and variable rate shading, which previously were only available on PCs, laptops and consoles, Samsung explained.

Park Yong-in, president of System LSI Business, claimed the Exynos 2200 will “redefine the mobile gaming experience”, aided by enhanced graphics and AI performance.

The mobile processor is equipped with an Arm octa-core CPU and manufactured using Samsung’s 4nm extreme ultraviolet lithography process.

Samsung stated Exynos 2200 provides more powerful on-device AI, with an upgraded neural processing unit doubling the performance compared with its predecessor and allowing more calculations in parallel.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

