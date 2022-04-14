 Samsung tops Intel for 2021 semiconductor revenue - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung tops Intel for 2021 semiconductor revenue

14 APR 2022
chips

Samsung bested Intel in research company Gartner’s ranking of semiconductor vendors by revenue for the first time in three years during 2021, with the market’s overall sales growing despite supply chain shortages.

The South Korean vendor took a 12.3 per cent share of the market compared with Intel’s 12.2 per cent, but Gartner noted Samsung’s revenue grew 28 per cent year-on-year to $73.2 billion while its US rival remained flat on $72.5 billion.

Overall chip revenue grew 26.3 per cent to $595 billion. Gartner research VP Andrew Norwood noted the increase was driven in part by demand for 5G smartphones.

He explained a combination of strong demand, and rises in logistic and materials costs pushed semiconductor ASPs up.

Norwood also noted an 81 per cent drop in Huawei chip unit HiSilicon’s revenue, citing the impact of US sanctions. This resulted in a marginal decline in China’s market share to 6.5 per cent, with South Korea top on 19.3 per cent.

Gartner noted sales in the smartphone-dominated wireless communications sector grew 24.6 per cent, adding the number of 5G models produced grew from 251 million in 2020 to 556 million.

Enterprise Wi-Fi upgrades also contributed to the sector’s growth.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

IDC upbeat on Indonesia smartphone demand

Samsung chief apologises for S22 throttling software

Hackers access Samsung Galaxy source code
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association