HomeDevicesNews

Samsung to use Sony batteries in Galaxy S8

17 FEB 2017

Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 smartphone will use batteries made by Sony as the company seeks to avoid a repeat of last year’s Note 7 fiasco, The Wall Street Journal reported.

An unnamed source told the newspaper the new handset will feature Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery packs from the Japanese manufacturer, in addition to its two long-time suppliers – a Samsung affiliate and China’s Amperex Tecnologies – which both supplied batteries for the ill-fated Note 7.

Last year, Samsung was forced to recall 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7s and discontinue the device after several units caught fire. After its first recall, where devices were fitted with new batteries and returned to customers, the company was forced to launch a second appeal as the new batch of batteries were also found to cause some units to ignite.

The manufacturer’s subsequent investigation concluded the problem was due to battery design flaws. The probe found the casing of the original Li-ion battery had been too small, causing the negative electrodes to bend and in some cases short-circuit and catch fire. The replacement batteries installed were found to have a different defect.

In a bid to avoid further battery-related incidents, the company formed a Battery Advisory Group made up of external advisers, researchers and academics to oversee safety and development.

Samsung is tipped to be preparing a launch event for the Galaxy S8 in March, with a view to commencing sales in April.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

