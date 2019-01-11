Samsung could unveil foldable phone in February - Mobile World Live

Samsung may unveil a prototype of its much anticipated foldable smartphone at events in San Francisco and London next month, where it is set to launch its flagship Galaxy S10 device, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The South Korean vendor took the wraps off a new flexible display technology it said will allow it to launch devices with foldable, rollable and stretchable screens in November 2018.

Now it appears the device, which the phone maker reportedly showed to business partners at CES in Las Vegas, may be introduced next month and could be ready for a commercial launch in April.

Though no name has been decided, Galaxy Fold and Galaxy F are in the running, sources told WSJ.

The publication stated Samsung may have decided to move up the date of its events to 20 February to beat Huawei, which may release a competing device later in the month during MWC Barcelona.

Meanwhile Samsung’s tenth anniversary flagship phone is expected to have a bigger screen and more cameras, and will be available in three variants, with a fourth releasing later in the year compatible with 5G standards.

Samsung expects its operating profit for Q4 2018 to plummet 28.7 per cent year-on-year to about KRW10.8 trillion ($9.6 billion), with slowing sales of memory chips and smartphones forecast to reduce revenue by more than 10 per cent.

It is likely betting on the new devices to help turn things around.