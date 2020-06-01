 Samsung to boost memory chip output in Korea - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung to boost memory chip output in Korea

01 JUN 2020

Samsung began constructing a second flash memory production line at a factory in South Korea to keep up with an expected increase in demand driven by widespread uptake of AI, IoT and 5G in the medium- to long-term.

The company plans to mass-produce its latest V-NAND chips in Pyeongtaek, 70kms south of Seoul, in the second half of 2021. It didn’t disclose the size of the investment to expand capacity, but sources estimate amount at about KRW8 trillion ($6.5 billion), Yonhap News Agency reported.

In a statement, Choi Cheol, EVP of memory global sales and marketing, said: “The new investment reaffirms our commitment to sustain undisputed leadership in memory technologies, even in uncertain times.”

Samsung is apparently the largest maker of flash memory in the world.

In mid-March, it commenced mass-production of fifth-generation V-NAND at its factory in Xian, China to meet demand from flagship and high-end smartphone markets. The new 512GB flash storage unit delivers a write speed three-times greater than the previous version at more than 1.2GB/s.

At the time, Samsung said it plans to shift V-NAND production at facilities in Pyeongtaek from fifth-generation to sixth-generation to better address growing demand.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung eyes payments security boost with new chip

Indonesia smartphone market feels Covid effect

Samsung expands popular A-series with Galaxy A21s
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association