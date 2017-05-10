English
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung tipped to fend off Daydream VR challenge

10 MAY 2017

Samsung will retain leadership of the smartphone VR market despite devices supporting Google’s Daydream platform emerging as an alternative, IHS Markit predicted.

The research company forecast Daydream View headset sales will jump from 120,000 in 2016 to 2.23 million this year, with growing backing from third-party smartphone vendors.

However, Samsung’s Gear VR is predicted to retain its crown with sales of 4.1 million in 2017.

The research firm revealed Samsung ended 2016 as the market leader, due to its “early mover advantage, high-quality VR experience and aggressive go-to-market strategy for Gear VR”.

Samsung will maintain its lead despite the fact its predicted sales for 2017 would be down 9.6 per cent year-on-year, as the company refocuses its bundling strategy in line with the introduction of the Galaxy S8 smartphone. The vendor dropped VR bundled deals in many markets, including Europe.

“The arrival of competing platforms is playing out against a backdrop where Samsung has dialled down its previously aggressive pre-order bundling centred on its flagship smartphones and the Gear VR,” IHS Markit said.

Newly released products from major competitors can quickly alter the balance of the VR market, which IHS Markit noted is “unsettled and fast moving”.

The impact of Google’s platform will take time to materialise, as smartphone vendors get to grips with high-end requirements for Daydream-enabled phones, including components where there is a supply chain “pinch-point” – such as high-quality screens.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

