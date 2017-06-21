English
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung tipped for August reveal of Note 7 descendant

21 JUN 2017

Samsung is planning to launch the successor to its ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 in the second half of August, Reuters reported, citing a “person familiar with the matter”.

The news is hardly surprising, given the South Korean company settled into a routine of announcing devices at this time (having shifted forward slightly ahead of IFA each year), but following last year’s debacle, all eyes will be on the company’s new Note-branded device.

While it is still early, there is some sign the company regained its mojo with Galaxy S8, which it launched in April. One of the key features of this smartphone is the edge-to-edge display, which is likely to be adopted in the next Note.

According to the Reuters report, Galaxy Note 8 will have a curved screen which is “marginally larger” than the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus. Indeed, screen size need not be a differentiator for the line, due to the focus on stylus input for the Note line.

It is also likely the Galaxy Note 8 will adopt a dual-camera set-up, which is becoming increasingly popular among smartphone flagships.

While Galaxy Note 7 was shortlived, after a number of battery problems were revealed including a some which led to combustion, the device was initially well received, meaning there may be pent-up demand among dedicated stylus users.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

