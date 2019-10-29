Samsung targets cops with rugged smartphone - Mobile World Live

Samsung sought to tap the needs of emergency services with a new ruggedised smartphone sporting specialised buttons and push-to-talk functionality.

Unveiled at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference, taking place in Chicago this week, the Galaxy XCover FieldPro has a durability rating of MIL-STD-810G, and IP68-level water- and dust-resistance.

In a statement Samsung pitched the smartphone as suitable for field staff and the transportation industries, in addition to its potential for emergency services workers. The specialised buttons offer one-touch options around sending alerts or location data.

The device features a 4500mAh battery which Samsung said offers a full day of service, though it plans to ship an additional battery with each unit.

It has a 5.1-inch QHD-resolution display designed to be operated by people wearing gloves, and runs an octa-core Exynos 9810 processor.

On the software-side, it sports Android O and Samsung’s Knox security, which is certified for US federal government use.

Other features include a fingerprint sensor, USB-C port, dual 12MP and 8MP cameras, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory which can be upgraded to 512GB via a micro SD card.

Pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed.