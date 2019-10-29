 Samsung targets cops with rugged smartphone - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung targets cops with rugged smartphone

29 OCT 2019

Samsung sought to tap the needs of emergency services with a new ruggedised smartphone sporting specialised buttons and push-to-talk functionality.

Unveiled at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference, taking place in Chicago this week, the Galaxy XCover FieldPro has a durability rating of MIL-STD-810G, and IP68-level water- and dust-resistance.

In a statement Samsung pitched the smartphone as suitable for field staff and the transportation industries, in addition to its potential for emergency services workers. The specialised buttons offer one-touch options around sending alerts or location data.

The device features a 4500mAh battery which Samsung said offers a full day of service, though it plans to ship an additional battery with each unit.

It has a 5.1-inch QHD-resolution display designed to be operated by people wearing gloves, and runs an  octa-core Exynos 9810 processor.

On the software-side, it sports Android O and Samsung’s Knox security, which is certified for US federal government use.

Other features include a fingerprint sensor, USB-C port, dual 12MP and 8MP cameras, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory which can be upgraded to 512GB via a micro SD card.

Pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

