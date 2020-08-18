 Samsung taps demand for longer device lifecycles - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung taps demand for longer device lifecycles

18 AUG 2020

Samsung revealed which devices in its portfolio would be eligible for three generations of Android updates, after announcing an initiative earlier this month to provide support to users keeping their devices for a longer period.

The news follows on from an announcement made at this year’s Note20 launch event, when the company said it would extend Android OS support for many of its devices to three upgrades, after generally only offering two.

For example, Samsung explained its Galaxy S20 line-up, first released in February 2020 on Android 10, will get support for a trio of improvements starting with Android 11.

It will also be the first Galaxy device to receive the Android 11 upgrade, later this year.

Other devices eligible for the scheme include the Galaxy S10 and S10 Note ranges, the new Galaxy S20 Note, numerous foldables, A Series and Galaxy Tab devices.

Janghyun Yoon, SVP and head of software platform, Mobile Communications business at Samsung, said supporting several generations of Android meant the company was extending the lifecycle of its products.

“As people hold onto their devices for longer, we are working to bring secure protection and exciting new features to the devices already in their hands,” he said.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

