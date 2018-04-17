Samsung takes the smart out of smartphone

Samsung announced a smartphone for its home market which it said is “faithful to basic functions”, by blocking access to data services.

The South Korean company said Galaxy J2 Pro supports calls, messaging and camera features, but blocks 3G, LTE and Wi-Fi. It targets older users who are “sensitive to data charges” and younger users who need to “focus on learning”.

Indeed, for buyers sitting the College Scholastic Ability Test – an important examination in South Korea – Samsung is offering full-cost trade-ins on Galaxy S, Galaxy Note and Galaxy A smartphones after study ends.

Available in black or gold, Galaxy J2 Pro comes with 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras, quarter HD (qHD) screen, 1.4GHz dual-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM, microSD storage slot and removable 2600mAh battery. It includes a mobile dictionary app, DioDict4, compatible with Korean and English languages.

The device costs KRW199,100 ($186).