Samsung takes flagship features to Galaxy A line

Samsung announced to additions to its Galaxy A series for 2018, which adopt some features from its flagship smartphones.

The devices, Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) feature dual front cameras, large Infinity Displays and “stunning ergonomic design that draws on Samsung’s flagship design heritage and experience”, the vendor said.

The dual front camera includes 16MP and 8MP lenses, to switch between close-ups to portrait shots. With the Live Focus feature, users can adjust bokeh effects before or after the image is taken. The devices also have a 16MP rear camera.

Galaxy A8 features a 5.6-inch full HD screen and Galaxy A8+ a 6-inch full HD display, both with 18.5:9 ratio.

The pair are powered by octacore (2.2GHz dual and 1.6GHz hexa) processors, with 32GB or 64GB of onboard storage (with microSD expansion slot) and 4GB of RAM (with a 6GB option for Galaxy A8+). They offer IP68 water and dust resistance and are the first in the A series to be compatible with Samsung’s Gear VR headsets.

They run Android 7.1.1.

Both smartphones will be available in early January 2018. There are four colour options: black, grey, gold and blue.