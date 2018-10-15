Samsung stresses foldable phone will not be a gimmick

Samsung’s mobile business chief DJ Koh revealed more details on its planned foldable smartphone, stating it will not be a product with limited novelty and will be available worldwide.

Koh said the device will not “disappear after six to nine months after it’s delivered” and will be “really meaningful to our customers”, CNet reported.

“If the user experience is not up to my standard, I don’t want to deliver those kind of products,” he stated, adding that “when we start selling the foldable phone, it may be a niche market, but definitely, it will expand… I’m positive that we do need a foldable phone.”

Unlike the Galaxy Round, a curved screen device which only came out in Korea and was a predecessor to the Galaxy S9, the foldable smartphone will hit markets worldwide.

Last month, Koh hinted the company could reveal details of a foldable smartphone at its developer conference in November.

Rumours of a flexible screen from Samsung started earlier this year when The Wall Street Journal reported it would launch one in 2019, with a 7-inch screen which can be “folded in half, like a wallet”.

Meanwhile, Huawei is looking to beat Samsung to the punch by being the first to launch such a device.