Samsung showcases next foldable at Oscars - Mobile World Live

Samsung teased its next foldable smartphone during an advert break around the 92nd Academy Awards (Oscars), as the vendor builds up to launching one of its most anticipated devices this year, Engadget reported.

The advert showed a device folding horizontally into a clamshell form factor, as opposed to the Galaxy Fold which bends down the middle. A small secondary screen displayed a caller ID which could be swiped to answer. The advert then showed the device folded at a 90-degree angle to be used for video calls.

Samsung offered little further detail in the advert, but hinted more would be forthcoming at its Unpacked event scheduled for 11 February.

Indeed, the advert appears to have revealed little which was not already known, with Samsung having unveiled the clamshell form factor in October 2019 when it confirmed development of its second foldable.

At the time, Hyesoon Jeong, head of Samsung’s framework R&D group, said a clamshell would make the device more portable and change the way users take photos and videos.