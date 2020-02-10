 Samsung showcases next foldable at Oscars - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung showcases next foldable at Oscars

10 FEB 2020

Samsung teased its next foldable smartphone during an advert break around the 92nd Academy Awards (Oscars), as the vendor builds up to launching one of its most anticipated devices this year, Engadget reported.

The advert showed a device folding horizontally into a clamshell form factor, as opposed to the Galaxy Fold which bends down the middle. A small secondary screen displayed a caller ID which could be swiped to answer. The advert then showed the device folded at a 90-degree angle to be used for video calls.

Samsung offered little further detail in the advert, but hinted more would be forthcoming at its Unpacked event scheduled for 11 February.

Indeed, the advert appears to have revealed little which was not already known, with Samsung having unveiled the clamshell form factor in October 2019 when it confirmed development of its second foldable.

At the time, Hyesoon Jeong, head of Samsung’s framework R&D group, said a clamshell would make the device more portable and change the way users take photos and videos.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Samsung releases more Galaxy Fold sales numbers

Samsung backtracks on Fold figures

Samsung hits 1M Galaxy Fold milestone
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association