 Samsung shifts Galaxy Unpacked to Seoul - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung shifts Galaxy Unpacked to Seoul

07 JUN 2023

Samsung Electronics reportedly revealed plans to hold its first Galaxy Unpacked event in its home market, shunning its past strategy of device unveilings in the US and Europe for what is expected to be its latest range of foldables.

Various outlets reported the event will take place at Coex Convention and Exhibition Centre in Seoul in late July, citing a now deleted Samsung statement.

Yonhap News Agency reported Samsung had stated it was shifting direction for its foldable launches to focus on “different trend-leading cultural cities around the globe that closely align with the designated theme of each event”.

Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, stated in a LinkedIn post he sees the move as a clear statement of intent, “showing confidence in its own heritage” and domestic strengths.

Global shipments of foldable smartphones declined 8 per cent year-on-year in Q1 to 1.9 million units, with Samsung leading on a 48 per cent share, data from Display Supply China Consultants showed.

Samsung unveiled a trio of flagship models in the S23 series at its previous Galaxy Unpacked event in February.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association