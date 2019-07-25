 Samsung sets September for Galaxy Fold relaunch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung sets September for Galaxy Fold relaunch

25 JUL 2019

Samsung Electronics finalised improvements to its troubled foldable smartphone and plans to relaunch the device priced at $1,980 in selected markets in September.

“Samsung has taken the time to fully evaluate the product design, make necessary improvements and run rigorous tests to validate the changes we made,” the company noted in a statement.

A two-month revamp included the extension of a protected film wrap, which is now placed across the whole handset to prevent it being peeled-off by accident, as well as strengthening the hinges.

The September launch will coincide with the release of the Huawei Mate X, which was due out in June but was also delayed for further work on the flexible screen.

While Samsung is looking to the much-vaunted new model to revive its sinking global market share, Gartner tipped foldable devices to remain a niche segment of the smartphone market for years to come, despite fanfare surrounding their potential to drive innovation in the sector.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung hunts for new suppliers as trade row rolls on

Huawei woes take toll on smartphone sales in EU

Galaxy Tab A expands Samsung tablet portfolio
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Mobile Mix: London calling for 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association