Samsung sets September for Galaxy Fold relaunch - Mobile World Live

Samsung Electronics finalised improvements to its troubled foldable smartphone and plans to relaunch the device priced at $1,980 in selected markets in September.

“Samsung has taken the time to fully evaluate the product design, make necessary improvements and run rigorous tests to validate the changes we made,” the company noted in a statement.

A two-month revamp included the extension of a protected film wrap, which is now placed across the whole handset to prevent it being peeled-off by accident, as well as strengthening the hinges.

The September launch will coincide with the release of the Huawei Mate X, which was due out in June but was also delayed for further work on the flexible screen.

While Samsung is looking to the much-vaunted new model to revive its sinking global market share, Gartner tipped foldable devices to remain a niche segment of the smartphone market for years to come, despite fanfare surrounding their potential to drive innovation in the sector.