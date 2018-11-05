English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung set to beef up Bixby

05 NOV 2018

Samsung was tipped to open its Bixby voice assistant to developers to provide more of a challenge to Google’s Assistant, Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, alongside the release of more details about an anticipated flexible-screen smartphone.

The company will this week host its Samsung Developer Conference in San Francisco. In addition to an opening keynote from DJ Koh, CEO of the IT & Mobile unit, the agenda also includes speakers from Viv Labs, the Samsung-owned artificial intelligence company set up by entrepreneurs which sold Siri to Apple; and Samsung’s head of software and artificial intelligence (AI).

In a report, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said Samsung will enable developers to create functions called “capsules”, which were compared with “skills” for Amazon’s Alexa platform. The capsules will allow customers to verbally complete tasks including booking taxis or ordering food deliveries.

While Samsung has not been seen as a frontrunner in the voice assistant market, it does have the advantage of scale through the ability to Bixby-enable a wide range of consumer electronics products, in addition to its reach as the world’s top smartphone vendor.

Samsung previously positioned Bixby as a unifying layer in its consumer IoT proposition.

Folding
Also fuelling the rumour mill was the fact Samsung Mobile swapped its Twitter account picture for a folded-over version of the Samsung logo. While it is no secret the company has a bendable screen device in the works, this led to speculation that news is imminent.

WSJ said Samsung had held talks with YouTube and Netflix on how to optimise content for the new form factor.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Vendors seek wins in shrinking tablet market

Samsung mulls options for 2019 flagship

Samsung stresses foldable phone will not be a gimmick
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Huawei’s new Mates and Facebook’s connectivity TIP

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association