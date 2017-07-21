English
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung set for Note 8 reveal

21 JUL 2017

Samsung is set to unveil its next Galaxy Note-branded device on 23 August, moving on from the debacle which followed the launch of Galaxy Note 7 last year.

While the South Korean giant did not name the device it plans to launch at an event in New York, it described “the latest member of the Galaxy family” as “the ultimate multitasking device for those who want to do bigger things with their phone”.

It said the new device is designed for people who “move through barriers to do more of what matters to them”.

The launch comes a little over twelve months after the company unveiled the ill-fated Note 7. While the device initially got off to a strong start, battery issues – which in some cases led to device fires – led to its withdrawal from the market.

The strong reception for Samsung’s Galaxy S8 indicates that the Note 7 issue does not appear to have done lasting damage to the company. And with Note 7 having been withdrawn from the market, there may be pent-up demand among Note devotees for a new high-end smartphone.

While other vendors have moved to embrace larger screens and add “phablets” to their lines, Samsung has still managed to maintain its niche thanks to its S Pen stylus, which has gradually evolved over the years to offer more functionality.

It has been suggested that Note 8 will have an edge-to-edge screen design, similar to that of Galaxy S8, and feature a dual camera.

Steve Costello

