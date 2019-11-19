Samsung revives its old smartwatches - Mobile World Live

Samsung announced a handful of updates to its smartwatches Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Watch Active, including enhanced features for tracking health state, starting exercise routines and more options for personalisation.

The new characteristics, also featured in the most recent addition to Samsung’s watch series Galaxy Watch Active2, will start rolling out region-by-region today, the company stated, without providing details about the reach of the planned update.

After downloading the latest software update, users will be able to track their fitness goals and lap times while running or cycling, as well as get an alert if they have a low heart rate.

The earlier-generation devices of the Galaxy Watch line will also offer 24 new sub-dials and watch complications, bringing the total to 41.

The company added the software update will let users see the current time while the stopwatch app is being used or during calls, and argued they will be able to customise the icons in their quick panel more easily.

Samsung also highlighted an update to the smart assistant Bixby Voice which will allow customers to start exercise routines, find out time differences between places, and control their SmartThings ecosystem.

The voice assistant will be available in more languages, including British English, French, German, Italian and Spanish.

In October Samsung announced new tools for Bixby developers which will make it easier for them to create and scale new skills on the AI platform.