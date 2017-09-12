Samsung reports record orders for latest Note device

The head of Samsung’s mobile business said he was confident the Galaxy Note8 smartphone would be a success, noting orders for the device are breaking all previous records for the Note series, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Samsung said orders for the Note8 in South Korea surpassed 500,000 units in just five days, far outpacing orders of its predecessor – the ill-fated Note 7, which in 2016 was recalled after only a few months due to battery fires in some devices.

Koh Dong-jin, president of Samsung’s mobile communications unit, said it received 650,000 orders for the Galaxy Note8 from 40 countries over five days. The device was unveiled at a ceremony in New York in late August.

Following the Note 7 debacle, which cost it billions of dollars, Samsung is looking to the new device to help it restore its reputation as well as maintain market share in the face of intensifying competition from Apple and Chinese competitors.

Apple is scheduled to announce its latest iPhone today (12 September), which analysts expect to be priced at more than $1,000.

Sales of Note8 smartphones start Friday in South Korea, the US and other countries. The 64GB version is priced at KRW1.09 million ($964) in Korea, while the 256GB edition is KRW1.25 million.