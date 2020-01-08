Samsung releases more Galaxy Fold sales numbers - Mobile World Live

Samsung president and CEO DJ Koh estimated the South Korean manufacturer sold up to half a million units of the Galaxy Fold smartphone in 2019, Yonhap News Agency reported, the latest in a seesaw of shipment numbers for the device.

At CES 2020, Koh reportedly said Samsung shipped between 400,000 and 500,000 of the $1,980 device by end-2019.

In December, the Korean manufacturer corrected reports it had sold 1 million units, stating chief strategy officer Young Sohn (the executive who revealed the figure) had cited annual targets instead of actual sales.

Yonhap News Agency previously reported Samsung was preparing to launch the Galaxy Fold in 59 countries by February, almost doubling market availability. At the time, the news agency said the expansion could boost sales figures to 500,000, though other reports stated Samsung had always aimed to achieve this by end-2019.

The vendor is tipped to be developing a second foldable phone.