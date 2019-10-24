 Samsung readies next-generation 5G modem - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung readies next-generation 5G modem

24 OCT 2019

Samsung unveiled novel silicon products for high-volume 5G and AI applications, with the aim of boosting performance on mobile devices and accelerating product development.

The Exynos 990 mobile processor and next-generation 5G Exynos Modem 5123 “will make intensive use of video and AI applications as well as 5G communications”, the company said in statement.

Both are based on 7-nm technology, using an ultra-violet (EUV) production process which Samsung said would provide “unprecedented performance” in future mobile devices.

The 5G modem works across sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum, with backward compatability to 2G, 3G and 4G technologies. Samsung stated it delivers a maximum downlink speed of 5.1Gb/s in sub-6GHz, and 7.35Gb/s on mmWave.

Samsung explained the Exynos 990 mobile processor could boost graphic performance and power efficiency by up to 20 per cent, in addition to an overall 20 per cent performance increase due to a employing tri-cluster CPU structure consisting of two powerful custom cores, two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores and four power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores.

The company said its new processor will enable localised AI on a mobile platform, so data is processed on-device instead of going through a network and server.

Exynos 990 can deliver a resolution of up to 108MP, and the advanced image signal processor supports up to six individual sensors, with concurrent processing on three.

Samsung aims to commence mass production of both by the year-end.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Devices

