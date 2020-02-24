 Samsung plays down factory shutdown impact - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung plays down factory shutdown impact

24 FEB 2020

Samsung insisted a two-day closure of a handset factory in South Korea after confirming a case Covid-19 (coronavirus) would not cause supply problems, The Korea Herald reported.

The facility, which reopened today (24 February), produces handsets including the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip, mostly for the domestic market as well as network equipment. The vast majority of the company’s smartphones are produced in Vietnam.

Colleagues who had contact with infected staff were tested and put in self-quarantine, Samsung said.

The world’s largest smartphone vendor said the shutdown would have limited impact and it planned to ramp production in the coming week to ensure sufficient supplies, the newspaper wrote.

A sales manager at a Samsung retail shop in Seoul, however, said delays in delivery of phones ordered last week seem inevitable, The Korea Herald reported.

Both the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip are scheduled to be available in stores on 6 March.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm diversifies X60 supply with Samsung deal

5G wait hits Australia smartphone sales

Samsung makes 5G tablet claim
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G pacesetter

Mobile Mix: Samsung flips the fold

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association