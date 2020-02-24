Samsung plays down factory shutdown impact - Mobile World Live

Samsung insisted a two-day closure of a handset factory in South Korea after confirming a case Covid-19 (coronavirus) would not cause supply problems, The Korea Herald reported.

The facility, which reopened today (24 February), produces handsets including the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip, mostly for the domestic market as well as network equipment. The vast majority of the company’s smartphones are produced in Vietnam.

Colleagues who had contact with infected staff were tested and put in self-quarantine, Samsung said.

The world’s largest smartphone vendor said the shutdown would have limited impact and it planned to ramp production in the coming week to ensure sufficient supplies, the newspaper wrote.

A sales manager at a Samsung retail shop in Seoul, however, said delays in delivery of phones ordered last week seem inevitable, The Korea Herald reported.

Both the Galaxy S20 and Z Flip are scheduled to be available in stores on 6 March.