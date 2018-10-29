English
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung mulls options for 2019 flagship

29 OCT 2018

Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy smartphone, expected in 2019, could have many iterations including one with 5G capabilities and one at a cheaper price point, as the vendor looks to compete with Apple and Chinese phone makers, Bloomberg reported.

The South Korean company is trying to garner support for the 5G phone from US operator Verizon, which launched a fixed wireless access-based service earlier this month.

In addition to plans for a lower-cost version of its next flagship, Samsung was also tipped to be lining up a device with a foldable display, a form factor previously hinted at.

The standard S10 (codenamed Beyond) will have an OLED screen curved on both sides and will be about the same size as the 5.8-inch S9 model, with triple main cameras. It may also have a bigger plus-size variant.

It will come preloaded with Android Pie and may not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung offers a range of lower-tier models (most recently it launched the Galaxy A9), but now it wants to compete with companies including Huawei and Oppo which offer premium models at cheaper prices. The forthcoming device may not come with the company’s trademark edge screen.

Foldable screen
Details of this device are scarce. Earlier this month, Samsung’s mobile business chief DJ Koh said it will not be a product with limited novelty and will be available worldwide.

Bloomberg stated the foldable-screen device is codenamed Winner and will have an extra four-inch screen on the outside so basic features can be used without needing to flip the phone open.

Samsung has been working with Google to develop a special version of Android for the phone, which may not launch commercially until Q2 2019.

The news agency also said a detailed image of the phone and its features may be presented at the Samsung Developer Conference in San Francisco next month.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

