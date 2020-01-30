 Samsung makes 5G tablet claim - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung makes 5G tablet claim

30 JAN 2020

Samsung opened a new front in the battle for supremacy in the 5G device market, launching what it claimed is the world’s first tablet PC compatible with the technology.

The vendor put the Galaxy Tab S6 5G on sale in its home market today (30 January), priced KRW999,900 ($839.35), with availability from all three major operators in the country.

In a statement, Samsung said the device provides “a realistic content experience anytime, anywhere”.

The product is currently only available with 128GB of storage and 6GB RAM. If features a 10.5-inch OLED, said to offer more vivid display of multimedia content including streaming of 4K, gaming and AR content.

It weighs 420 grams with a thickness of 5.7mm and comes with an S Pen stylus. On the sides are four speakers tuned by audio company AKG.

Beyond the addition of 5G, the device’s specifications are identical to the standard Galaxy Tab S6, with a Snapdragon 855 processor, 13MP and 5MP dual main camera and wireless charging capability.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

