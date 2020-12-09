Samsung integrates SmartThings with Google Nest - Mobile World Live

Samsung extended a smart home partnership with Google to allow its users to control Nest products via smart devices, as the South Korean vendor moves to broaden its consumer IoT footprint.

In a statement, the smartphone giant said the upcoming integration will allow its SmartThings platform to access and operate Nest devices including thermostats, doorbells and cameras through their smart devices. In a tweet, the platform clarified Nest Protect and security devices “use different APIs”.

Samsung said Nest devices will be Works With SmartThings (WWST) certified, with the technology available on Nest products from January 2021.

Global VP of IoT/business development and partnerships Ralf Elias, said Samsung was “pleased to further strengthen” its partnership with Google, with the integration set to provide “users more ways to control and automate their home”.

He added it is committed to creating a universal system where all smart home devices can work cohesively together.

The vendor said it has more than 180 certified brands and 63 million active users on its SmartThings platform.