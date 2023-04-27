 Samsung forecasts smartphone recovery in H2 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung forecasts smartphone recovery in H2

27 APR 2023

Samsung Electronics warned smartphone shipments and ASPs would decline in the current quarter but forecast a rebound in demand in the second half, with an expected global economic recovery.

On an earnings call, VP of the Mobile eXperience (MX) division Daniel Araujo said the smartphone market is expected to grow in volume and value in H2, particularly the premium segment, as the economy improves and inflation eases.

The tablet and wearables markets are forecast to remain flat.

Despite a predicted recovery in demand in the low- and mid-tier segments, the smartphone market will remain weak in Q2, Araujo said.

Revenue from its MX and Networks division declined 2 per cent year-on-year in Q1 to KRW31.8 trillion ($23.7 billion). Operating profit was stable at KRW3.9 trillion.

Araujo said smartphone demand weakened but the premium market grew.

Smartphone shipments dropped 18.9 per cent to 60 million units, with the ASP increasing 16.9 per cent to $325.

Tablet shipments fell 12.5 per cent to 7 million units.

Samsung followed rival SK Hynix in forecasting a gradual recovery in demand for memory chips in H2, with inventory levels expected to normalise.

It said demand from the mobile sector is likely to recover on a rebound in global sales and “revitalisation” of the Chinese market.

Net profit fell from KRW11.3 trillion in Q1 2022 to KRW1.6 trillion, with revenue down 18 per cent to KRW63.8 trillion, impacted by declining memory prices and weak demand.

R&D expenses rose 11.1 per cent to KRW6.7 trillion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung develops UWB chipset

Samsung continues to bump features down to mid-tier

India sets out tougher device security regulations
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association