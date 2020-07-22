Samsung flips on 5G - Mobile World Live

Samsung unveiled a 5G variant of its Galaxy Z Flip device, bringing next-generation connectivity to the foldable device which launched earlier this year.

In a statement, Samsung said the 5G version of the device would be available from 7 August priced at $1,499, featuring largely the same specifications as the original.

Samsung released the Galaxy Z Flip in February, with a $1,380 price tag.

The main differentiator lies in the inclusion of 5G, and Samsung said it will be the first device in the Galaxy line-up to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G mobile platform.

Samsung explained the Galaxy Z Flip 5G brings the speed of the technology “without added bulk”, stating it was able to add the components necessary to deliver next-generation connectivity without compromising on the device’s form factor “for ultimate portability”.

TM Roh, president and head of Samsung’s Mobile Communications unit, said the move demonstrated the company’s commitment to “make 5G accessible to more people”.

Notably, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will not be part of the roster of five new devices the company teased this week ahead of an unveiling next month.