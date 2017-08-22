English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung extends Bixby availability to 200 countries

22 AUG 2017

Samsung’s voice-based assistant Bixby, launched in the US last month for Galaxy S8 users after delays due to language problems, is now available in 200 countries and territories, the company announced.

In addition to South Korea and the US, the assistant is now available in countries including the UK, Australia, Canada and South Africa.

At the moment Bixby only supports US English and Korean. In its statement, Samsung pointed out not all accents, dialects and expressions will be recognised.

“Natural language understanding allows Bixby to continuously improve its ability to interpret regional dialects. But since Bixby learns more frequently used command terms more quickly, it will take more time for Bixby to fully understand regional dialects that are used less frequently,” the company said.

Bixby features Quick Commands, which allow users to create a custom voice command to use in place of a sequence of one or more commands.

The assistant also understands cross-application commands and features deep learning technology which can improve over time to recognise personal preferences and ways of speaking.

When an app becomes Bixby-enabled, the platform will support almost every task the application is capable of performing using voice, touch or text, Samsung said.

Growing abilities
Injong Rhee, EVP and head of R&D, software and services at Samsung Electronics’ mobile communications business, said: “The expansion of Bixby’s voice capabilities is an initial step in the continued rollout of Bixby functionality. In the future, Bixby will have the learning power to offer more intelligent and personalised interactions and seamless connections across more devices.”

Samsung plans to continue expanding Bixby’s voice capabilities to additional countries, languages, devices, features and third-party applications.

The company first unveiled Bixby in March. While deployment in its home market had gone ahead at the time, the English version of Bixby faced a delay in launching, reportedly because the service was struggling to comprehend the language.

Samsung initially targeted availability in late May, which was then pushed back to the end of June, before Bixby finally launched in the US in July.

The feature positions Samsung firmly in the ever-competitive artificial intelligence-based voice assistant market, where Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa and Microsoft’s Cortana are currently competing.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Samsung leads US, LatAm smartphone markets

iPhone 7 reigns king despite S8 strength

Huawei overtakes Apple in CEE
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association