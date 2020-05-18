 Samsung expands popular A-series with Galaxy A21s - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung expands popular A-series with Galaxy A21s

18 MAY 2020

Samsung expanded its Galaxy A- smartphone range with a sub-£200 model pitched on high-quality display, large battery and quad-camera set up.

In a statement, the South Korean vendor emphasised features including a 6.5-inch infinity-O HD screen and Dolby Atmos audio for its new Galaxy A21s. The model is similar to the A21 unveiled for the US market last month, though the new model features a larger 5000mAh battery compared with the 4000mAh capacity on the A21.

The latest device features a 48MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP depth and macro lenses (A21 offers a 16MP main lens). It has a 13MP selfie module.

It offers 3GB of memory with 32GB storage, or 4GB or 6GB memory with 64GB storage, with both options offering MicroSD expansion up to 512GB.

Also available is an octacore processor, rear fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

It is due to be available to order in the UK on 19 June in black; white; and blue, with prices starting at £179.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

