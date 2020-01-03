 Samsung expands Galaxy line with Lite editions - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung expands Galaxy line with Lite editions

03 JAN 2020

Samsung debuted pared-down versions of its flagship Galaxy phones in a move it said will help bring premium features to more users at an affordable price.

The new Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite each feature a 6.7-inch screen with Samsung’s infinity edge display; a 4,500mAh battery; key apps and services including Bixby and Samsung Pay; and a 32MP selfie camera.

Both also include rear triple cameras, though with different setups: the Galaxy S10 Lite features 5MP macro, 48MP wide-angle and 12 MP ultra-wide lenses while the Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with 12MP wide-angle, 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto lenses.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will also include the flagship’s signature S Pen.

Each handset will be offered in three colours: the Galaxy S10 Lite in white, black and blue, and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in black, red and an iridescent option called Aura Glow.

While Samsung said it will showcase both devices at CES 2020 next week, release dates, availability and pricing details have yet to be announced.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

