Samsung DRAM speed verified on Snapdragon

Samsung Electronics staked a claim to the industry’s fastest data transfer rate on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform using a 14nm DRAM chip, which it stated paved the way into new markets beyond smartphones.

The South Korea-based chipmaker stated it verified a data rate of 8.5Gb/s for its LPDDR5X DRAM, which was achieved by optimising a high-speed signal environment between application processor and memory.

Samsung unveiled the chip in late 2021: it was added to the Snapdragon platform in March, when it achieved peak data rates of 7.5Gb/s.

Daniel Lee, EVP for Samsung’s memory product planning team, said the validation with Qualcomm enabled it to accelerate market availability of the high-speed memory interface by more than a year.

“As LPDDR memory continues to broaden its usage beyond smartphones into AI and data centre applications, strong collaboration between memory and SoC vendors is becoming all the more important.”

Qualcomm VP of product management Ziad Asghar explained the data rates achieved will “enhance user experiences with new features and improved performance for mobile, gaming, camera and AI applications”.