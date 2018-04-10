Samsung details DeX debut

Samsung announced availability details for its DeX Pad peripheral, which it said “enables a desktop-like experience for the Galaxy smartphone”.

The device will be available in the US from 13 May, priced $99.99. Until 30 April, buyers of Samsung’s Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ from the vendor’s website will receive the pad free.

Alanna Cotton, SVP at Samsung Electronics America, said: “With its desktop interface, and easy connection to a mouse, monitor and keyboard, DeX Pad helps you get the most out of your favourite apps.”

DeX offers multi-resolution support, delivering video from HD+ to WQHD (2K). Phone calls, messages and notifications are available on the task bar, and the phone can be used as a virtual touch pad.

The peripheral is also said to be a “powerful business tool”, supporting secure virtual desktops and apps from Citrix, VMware and Amazon, and with customisation and management tools available using Samsung’s Knox technology.

In addition to the Galaxy S9 family, DeX Pad also works with Galaxy S8 and Note 8 smartphones (Android 8.0 update necessary).