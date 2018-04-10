English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung details DeX debut

10 APR 2018

Samsung announced availability details for its DeX Pad peripheral, which it said “enables a desktop-like experience for the Galaxy smartphone”.

The device will be available in the US from 13 May, priced $99.99. Until 30 April, buyers of Samsung’s Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ from the vendor’s website will receive the pad free.

Alanna Cotton, SVP at Samsung Electronics America, said: “With its desktop interface, and easy connection to a mouse, monitor and keyboard, DeX Pad helps you get the most out of your favourite apps.”

DeX offers multi-resolution support, delivering video from HD+ to WQHD (2K). Phone calls, messages and notifications are available on the task bar, and the phone can be used as a virtual touch pad.

The peripheral is also said to be a “powerful business tool”, supporting secure virtual desktops and apps from Citrix, VMware and Amazon, and with customisation and management tools available using Samsung’s Knox technology.

In addition to the Galaxy S9 family, DeX Pad also works with Galaxy S8 and Note 8 smartphones (Android 8.0 update necessary).

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Smartphone makers face further fees in India

Samsung beefs up US care with same-day repair

China slowdown hit global Q4 smartphone shipments
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association