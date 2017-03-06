Samsung debuts latest rugged smartphone

Samsung announced a new rugged smartphone – Galaxy XCover 4 – which it said offers additional durability to withstand the most extreme conditions, and is a “significant step-up” from XCover 3.

The device is said to be “the perfect tool for working in any environment, while embracing the core Galaxy foundation with its design”. Beyond its rugged credentials the device is largely uninspiring, with a mid-tier specification set.

According to the South Korean vendor, it sports a sleeker, slimmer design than the XCover 3, with an improved grip and reduced bezel. It also offers a mode to enable gloved use, and hard keys are customisable for quick access to frequently used apps including the torch and camera.

It is IP68 certified for dust protection and water resistance.

Galaxy XCover 4 features a 5-inch HD screen, 13MP main and 5MP front camera, and 2,800mAh battery. It runs Android 7.0 with Samsung’s Knox enterprise mobility platform, powered by a 1.4GHz quadcore processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage (with microSD slot).

It will be available in Europe early in April.