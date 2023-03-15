 Samsung continues to bump features down to mid-tier - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung continues to bump features down to mid-tier

15 MAR 2023

Samsung Electronics unveiled two new models for its mid-tier A-series smartphone line, promoting the devices on brighter screens, upgraded cameras and better battery life compared with previous models in the range.

Among the features of the forthcoming Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G highlighted by the company are enhancements to image-improving tools previously featured in its higher-tier devices, including shadow removal and image stabilising.

Samsung Electronics president and head of mobile experience business TM Roh stated by enhancing its mid-tier range, it was “ensuring that more people around the world can access our transformative innovations”.

The A54 (pictured, right) features a 6.4-inch screen, triple rear camera set-up with a 50MP main unit, 32MP front camera, 5000mAh battery and an unspecified octa-core processor.

Its A34 has most of the same specifications but with a 6.6-inch display and lower grade camera set-up including a 13MP front camera and 48MP main unit on the rear.

Both run Android 13, and a guarantee of four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

The pair go on sale later this month in selected markets in Europe and South East Asia, with other countries to follow.

The A54 is priced £449 for the 128GB storage variant with the A34 at £349 for a 128GB version.

