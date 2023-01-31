 Samsung confident of Q1 smartphone gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Samsung confident of Q1 smartphone gains

31 JAN 2023

Samsung Electronics’ mobile unit delivered an optimistic outlook for the current quarter as the company issued Q4 2022 numbers, forecasting smartphone shipments and ASPs to rise, despite a continuing economic slowdown and other factors contributing to instability.

Shipments of tablets, however, are expected to decline in Q1 and the company forecasts the smartphone market to contract over the full year, with the mass market impacted the most.

On an earnings call, EVP of investor relations Ben Suh said the business environment deteriorated significantly in Q4 2022, with weak demand during a slowdown triggered by global macroeconomic issues.

Revenue from its Mobile eXperience (MX) and Networks division dropped 7 per cent from a year earlier to KRW26.9 trillion ($21.8 billion).

Suh said the network business recorded revenue growth, led by domestic demand for 5G installations and expansion overseas.

With weak demand in the low- and mid-tier smartphone segment, shipments fell 19.4 per cent to 58 million units, with the ASP declining 5.1 per cent to $240.

Tablet shipments rose 14.3 per cent to 8 million units.

Daniel Araujo, VP of the MX division, said the decline in sales of mass market handsets was greater than previously expected, but noted flagship sales held up well.

On a group level, net profit more than doubled to KRW23.5 trillion due to a decline in income tax stemming from previously deferred liabilities related to subsidiary dividends.

Revenue decreased 8.2 per cent to KRW70.5 trillion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Galaxy Unpacked returns as physical event

Android update aligns Galaxy with Telstra 5G

Samsung bullish on smartphone demand
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association